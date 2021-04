Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 20:42 Hits: 0

Charleston restaurateur Martha Lou Gadsden passed away on April 1. She was renowned for her brand of Southern soul food, served out of a renovated gas station with every meal made to order.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/06/984829997/charleston-soul-food-icon-martha-lou-gadsden-dies-at-age-91