Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 16:17 Hits: 2

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reached the milestone of administering one million COVID-19 vaccines throughout the country. This occasion comes on the heels of the Biden-Harris Administration’s announcement that nearly 150 million people in the United States have been vaccinated.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/04/09/celebrating-1-million-covid-vaccines-administered-usda