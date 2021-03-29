Big Fish Series: Is Aquaculture Breaking Into the Global Food System?

Articles

On Tuesday, March 30th (8:00-9:00 EST) The University of Stirling’s Institute of Aquaculture and Stanford University’s Center on Food Security and the Environment (FSE) join for their third and final summit in their Big Fish Series. The seminar, “Is Aquaculture Breaking Into the Global Food System?” will discuss the findings of a new article in the journal Nature, covering changes in the world of aquaculture over the last 20 years.

One of the big trends in aquaculture has been “a much tighter connection between land and sea,” says FSE Fellow, and co-author of the Nature article Dr. Rosamond Naylor. “So,” Dr. Naylor continues, “aquaculture needs to be thought of as a very integral part of the global food system, and a very diverse component of it.”

The seminar will include a presentation by Dr. Naylor on the new Nature article, and then move on to a discussion panel including Dr. Rosamond Naylor; Dr. Ling Cao, of the School of Oceanography at Shanghai Jiao Tong University; Worldfish Research Leader Philippa Cohen; Dr. Fernando O. Mardones from Pontifical Catholic University, Santiago of Chile; Michèle Stark Founder/Director of Seafood Advisory Ltd.; Jose Villalon, Corporate Sustainability Director at Nutreco; Dr. Simon Bush from Wageningen University; Dr. Alejandro H. Buschmann from the Universidad de Los Lagos; Dane Klinger, Director of Aquaculture at Conservation International; Dr. Sandra Shumway of the University of Connecticut; and Dr. Max Troell at Beijer Institute, and the Stockholm Resilience Centre.

Key topics of the seminar will include: growth in freshwater aquaculture, advances in fish nutrition, genetics, and alternative feeds, and the expansion of aquaculture into include shellfish and seaweeds.

Photo courtesy of Brataffe, Wikimedia Commons

