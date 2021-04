Articles

b.a. Sweetie Candy Co in Cleveland, Ohio is voluntarily recalling its Chocolate Malt Balls and Chocolate Malted Milk Balls due to an undeclared wheat allergen. This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating a wheat allergen. Products were packaged in either a 4.5 oz clam pack

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/ba-sweeties-candy-co-issues-voluntary-recall-its-chocolate-malt-chocolate-malted-milk-balls