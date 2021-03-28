Salmon Burgers with Metal Pieces Recalled

Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 01:47 Hits: 13

Trident Seafoods Corporation is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot number of Pacific Salmon Burgers, Net Wt. 3 lbs. (48 oz.), because it may contain small pieces of metal. Consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury. If you have any remaining product with Lot Number GC101431 and a Best By 01/14/2023, please discontinue use and return item to your local Costco for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recalled products to date, however anyone concern about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. The source of the small pieces of metal hasn’t been identified yet.

