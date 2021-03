Articles

Published on Monday, 22 March 2021

Bobo’s of Boulder, Colorado is issuing a voluntary recall of Bobo’s Maple Pecan Oat Bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products

