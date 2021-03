Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 09:04 Hits: 13

Dan Pashman, host of the podcast The Sporkful, had a quest: develop and market a brand-new shape of pasta. The result is cascatelli, a short, flat, ruffled pasta three years in the making.

(Image credit: Scott Gordon Bleicher/Dan Pashman)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/22/978877878/for-pasta-lovers-bored-by-spaghetti-theres-a-new-short-wavy-sauce-holding-shape