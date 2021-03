Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 18:00 Hits: 6

Two FAO-designed projects, one focusing on agroforestry in sub-Saharan Africa and the other on water management in the Near East, received the green light today from the Board of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), paving the way to improve more than 250 000 smallholder livelihoods directly and more in the long run.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1381465/icode/