Articles

Category: Food Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 23:00 Hits: 2

The 15th Commission on Phytosanitary Measures (CPM-15) - the governing body of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC)* - began meeting today to set standards to curb the spread of plant pests and review the state of plant health and protection worldwide.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1381230/icode/