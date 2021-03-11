Arby’s, we have the Norovirus – 100 sick

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 18:39 Hits: 2

Arby’s, located at 3009 S. Dirksen Pkwy. in Springfield, Illinois is closed again after at least 100 food poisoning cases were reported.

Arby’s reopened last week after several reports of food poisoning from the restaurant were made.

As of Wednesday, March 10, 92 people reported getting sick after eating from there.

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said this location has closed again for deep cleaning and employee training.

The health department recommended the closure, cleaning, and training, and Arby’s agreed to it.

County health officials confirmed the norovirus was the cause of the food poisoning outbreak.

Norovirus: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Norovirus outbreaks. The Norovirus lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Norovirus and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $750 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Norovirus lawyers have litigated Norovirus cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a number of food products and restaurants.

If you or a family member became ill with Norovirus after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Norovirus attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/foodborne-illness-outbreaks/arbys-we-have-the-norovirus-100-sick/