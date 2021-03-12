The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Listeria on a Jet Plane

Listeria on a Jet Plane MG Foods of Charlotte, NC is recalling various Turkey Sandwiches due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products were distributed between March 3, 2021 and March 5, 2021 and packaged in clear plastic wedges & paper bags. The products were sold at distributors located at the Charlotte Douglas Airport and via vending machines and micro markets located in business locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The company reacted swiftly and as of end-of-day March 5, 2021 affected products were removed from sale at all locations.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

On March 2, 2021 during routine environmental testing the company detected the presence of Listeria on surface areas where the recalled products were produced. Out of an abundance of caution, MG Foods is recalling the products due to the potential that some product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Products recalled at the Charlotte Douglas Airport are:

PRODUCTSIZEUPCCONTAINERUSE BY DATES
MG Foods Combo Half & Half6.82 oz1 00000 50069 9Plastic Wedge3/9/2021
MG Foods Turkey & Cheddar BLT6.9 oz1 00000 50068 2Plastic Wedge3/7/2021
MG Foods Turkey & Swiss Croissant7.5 oz1 00000 50011 8Brown Bag3/7/2021

Products recalled in vending machines and micro markets located in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia are:

PRODUCTSIZEUPCCONTAINERUSE BY DATES
Fresh to You Club on Toast10.3 ozMGF0930Plastic Wrap3/7/2021
Fresh to You Club Panini8.50 ozMGF9844Plastic Wrap3/7/2021
Fresh to You Club Sub9.14 ozC0932Plastic Wrap3/7/2021
Fresh to You Club Sub9.14 ozMGF9100Plastic Wrap3/7/2021
Fresh to You Deluxe Triple Decker Club12.17 ozMGF9719Plastic Wrap3/7/2021
Fresh to You Ham & Turkey Combo5.85 ozMGF3054Plastic Wedge3/9/2021
Fresh to You Ham & Turkey Combo on 12 Grain7.20 ozMGF6011Plastic Wedge3/9/2021
Fresh to You Jumbo Turkey & Cheese Sub6.74 ozMGF1002Plastic Wrap3/9/2021
Fresh to You Market Club11.85 ozMGF9800Plastic Wrap3/7/2021
Fresh to You Market Ham & Turkey Combo5.85 ozMGF23054Plastic Wrap3/9/2021
Fresh to You Market Shaved Turkey & Cheese4.55 ozMGF25571Plastic Wedge3/9/2021
Fresh to You Shaved Turkey & Cheese4.55 ozMGF5571Plastic Wedge3/9/2021
Fresh to You Turkey & Baby Swiss on a Honey Brown Roll9.42 ozMGF9703Plastic Wrap3/7/2021
Fresh to You Turkey & Cheddar Club10.02 ozMGF9710Plastic Wedge3/7/2021
Fresh to You Turkey & Cheese Cut6.56 ozMGF0596Plastic Wedge3/9/2021
Fresh to You Turkey & Cheese Hoagie6.35 ozMGF0597Plastic Wrap3/9/2021
Fresh to You Turkey & Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli on Pita8.29 ozMGF9806Plastic Wrap3/7/2021
Fresh to You Turkey & Swiss on a Kaiser Roll8.1 ozMGF9712Plastic Wrap3/7/2021
Fresh to You Turkey & Swiss on a Wheat Roll5.22 ozMGF0854Plastic Wrap3/9/2021
Fresh to You Turkey & Swiss on Whole Wheat3.9 ozMGF0283Plastic Wedge3/9/2021
Fresh to You Turkey Club Croissant7.94 ozMGF9103Plastic Square3/7/2021
Fresh to You Turkey Cranberry Pita9.0 ozMGF9804Plastic Wrap3/7/2021
Fresh to You Turkey Melt Croissant6.7 ozMGF3032Plastic Wrap3/9/2021
Fresh to You Tuscan Turkey Ciabatta9.18 ozMGF9810Plastic Wrap3/7/2021
MG Foods Combo Half & Half6.82 oz1 00000 50069 9Plastic Wedge3/9/2021
MG Foods The Club Sub8.5 oz1 00000 50002 6Brown Bag3/9/2021
MG Foods Turkey & Cheddar BLT6.9 oz1 00000 50068 2Plastic Wedge3/7/2021
MG Foods Turkey & Pepperjack Sub7.9 oz1 00000 50055 2Brown Bag3/7/2021
MG Foods Turkey & Provolone BLT8.1 oz1 00000 50065 1Plastic Wedge3/7/2021
MG Foods Turkey & Provolone on 12 Grain8.9 oz1 00000 50066 8Plastic Wedge3/7/2021
MG Foods Turkey & Swiss Croissant7.5 oz1 00000 50011 8Brown Bag3/7/2021

