Listeria on a Jet Plane

MG Foods of Charlotte, NC is recalling various Turkey Sandwiches due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The products were distributed between March 3, 2021 and March 5, 2021 and packaged in clear plastic wedges & paper bags. The products were sold at distributors located at the Charlotte Douglas Airport and via vending machines and micro markets located in business locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The company reacted swiftly and as of end-of-day March 5, 2021 affected products were removed from sale at all locations.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
On March 2, 2021 during routine environmental testing the company detected the presence of Listeria on surface areas where the recalled products were produced. Out of an abundance of caution, MG Foods is recalling the products due to the potential that some product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Products recalled at the Charlotte Douglas Airport are:
|PRODUCT
|SIZE
|UPC
|CONTAINER
|USE BY DATES
Products recalled in vending machines and micro markets located in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia are:
|PRODUCT
|SIZE
|UPC
|CONTAINER
|USE BY DATES
|Fresh to You Club on Toast
|10.3 oz
|MGF0930
|Plastic Wrap
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Club Panini
|8.50 oz
|MGF9844
|Plastic Wrap
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Club Sub
|9.14 oz
|C0932
|Plastic Wrap
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Club Sub
|9.14 oz
|MGF9100
|Plastic Wrap
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Deluxe Triple Decker Club
|12.17 oz
|MGF9719
|Plastic Wrap
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Ham & Turkey Combo
|5.85 oz
|MGF3054
|Plastic Wedge
|3/9/2021
|Fresh to You Ham & Turkey Combo on 12 Grain
|7.20 oz
|MGF6011
|Plastic Wedge
|3/9/2021
|Fresh to You Jumbo Turkey & Cheese Sub
|6.74 oz
|MGF1002
|Plastic Wrap
|3/9/2021
|Fresh to You Market Club
|11.85 oz
|MGF9800
|Plastic Wrap
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Market Ham & Turkey Combo
|5.85 oz
|MGF23054
|Plastic Wrap
|3/9/2021
|Fresh to You Market Shaved Turkey & Cheese
|4.55 oz
|MGF25571
|Plastic Wedge
|3/9/2021
|Fresh to You Shaved Turkey & Cheese
|4.55 oz
|MGF5571
|Plastic Wedge
|3/9/2021
|Fresh to You Turkey & Baby Swiss on a Honey Brown Roll
|9.42 oz
|MGF9703
|Plastic Wrap
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Turkey & Cheddar Club
|10.02 oz
|MGF9710
|Plastic Wedge
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Turkey & Cheese Cut
|6.56 oz
|MGF0596
|Plastic Wedge
|3/9/2021
|Fresh to You Turkey & Cheese Hoagie
|6.35 oz
|MGF0597
|Plastic Wrap
|3/9/2021
|Fresh to You Turkey & Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli on Pita
|8.29 oz
|MGF9806
|Plastic Wrap
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Turkey & Swiss on a Kaiser Roll
|8.1 oz
|MGF9712
|Plastic Wrap
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Turkey & Swiss on a Wheat Roll
|5.22 oz
|MGF0854
|Plastic Wrap
|3/9/2021
|Fresh to You Turkey & Swiss on Whole Wheat
|3.9 oz
|MGF0283
|Plastic Wedge
|3/9/2021
|Fresh to You Turkey Club Croissant
|7.94 oz
|MGF9103
|Plastic Square
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Turkey Cranberry Pita
|9.0 oz
|MGF9804
|Plastic Wrap
|3/7/2021
|Fresh to You Turkey Melt Croissant
|6.7 oz
|MGF3032
|Plastic Wrap
|3/9/2021
|Fresh to You Tuscan Turkey Ciabatta
|9.18 oz
|MGF9810
|Plastic Wrap
|3/7/2021
