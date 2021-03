Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 23:00 Hits: 3

Open and transparent food commodity markets and efficient supply chains are paramount to ensure that everyone has access to adequate, safe and nutritious food during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said today at the opening of the 74th Session of the FAO’s Committee on Commodity Problems (CCP).

