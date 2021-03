Articles

Hu Products announced today a nationwide voluntary recall in the United States of a single production lot of the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product (4 oz. bag) because some packages may contain undeclared almonds that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing.

