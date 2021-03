Articles

Wilton Brands of Naperville, Illinois announced today a voluntary national recall of all lots of six sprinkles products and one kit containing affected sprinkles, because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious allergic react

