Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 11:15 Hits: 2

Authors: GM Watch

By relinquishing the state's reserve powers to say 'no' to a GM crop on marketing grounds, minister delivers control to central government

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19718-australia-new-south-wales-ag-minister-sacrifices-gmo-discretion