Articles

Category: Food Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 23:00 Hits: 5

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, has appealed for urgent aid to fight the humanitarian crisis in Yemen as UN agencies work to prevent a large-scale famine in the country.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1378200/icode/