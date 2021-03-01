Op-ed: What the Farmers’ Revolution in India Says About Big Ag in the US and Worldwide

Category: Food Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 09:00 Hits: 9

Authors: Indra Shekhar Singh

Spring has finally come to Delhi after a harsh winter. Yellow mustard fields are gravid with seed, and adolescent green wheat ears dance to the sound of bird calls. But evening winds bring in hundreds of hungry birds of prey that hover over the highway at Delhi’s eastern border at Ghazipur, patiently nibbling from garbage mountains while thousands of unarmed, sunburned farmers camp nearby. The scavengers hungrily await clashes between farmers and police and paramilitary forces in full riot gear with AK-47s. For any bloodletting on these borders has only one winner—a scavenger.

It’s been almost 90 days since Indian farmers began occupying Delhi’s arterial roads protesting three farm laws passed by India’s Parliament last September. The border regions surrounding the city have hosted millions of farmers over the cold winter months. There, battalions of security forces wait behind barbed wire. The roads are blocked and the air is abuzz with surveillance drones and reconnaissance aircraft. The electricity and water have been turned off and internet connectivity is restricted. And yet, the farmers’ revolution grows stronger every day.

The farmers of Gandhi’s India are answering a call to arms to defend their motherland, their food system, and their dignity against a new wave of corporatization unleashed by Modi’s government.

And why shouldn’t it? Here, land is still sacred and agriculture is Dharm—a religious duty and way of life—not merely an occupation. Half of India’s population (about 700 million people) are directly engaged in agriculture, producing staples such as rice, wheat, lentils, peas, and vegetables. Eighty-six percent are smallholder farmers. Indian farmers also bring in much needed agri-dollars by exporting high-value items such as Basamati rice, spices, tea, and more. Much of that ends up in the U.S., which imported $271 million in spices and another $230 million in rice last year.

The farm laws will for the first time allow for farm-gate sales to corporations, put an end to stocking (i.e., warehouse capacity limits for processors), legally validated corporate contract farming, and introduce tax-free, privately owned Mandis (corporate market yards) for Indian farmers. After 200 years of rule by the British East India Company (EIC), Indian farmers were safeguarded from foreclosures, land grabs, and corporate contracts and exploitation by the nation’s constitution. Agriculture in India is still controlled by state, meaning that each province or state has the right to choose and make laws according to their regional needs.

Yet, in a constitutional breach, the Modi government used COVID-19 as an excuse to pass these laws without any consultations with the state governments or the farmers.

A fundamental constitutional right to legal remedies has also been taken away from the farmers. Meanwhile, Modi is busy inviting private investors from, the U.S., Canada, and other developed nations to pour their agri-dollars into India.

Earlier this month, Ned Price, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, called for observing human rights and rules of fair play in India, but came out in support of the new laws. “In general, the U.S. welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract greater private-sector investment,” he said.

Corporations such as Cargill India, Tyson Food, Adani, and Reliance have welcomed the reforms and in a press statement Cargill India President said “reforms would act as a catalyst in attracting private-sector investment in building supply chains for taking Indian farm produce to national and global markets.”

A number of U.S. politicians and celebrities—from congresswoman Ilhan Omar to Susan Sarandon and Rihanna—have spoken out in support of the farmers and support within the international community is growing. Last week, a group of 87 U.S.-based farm and food advocacy groups including Community Alliance with Family Farmers, Farm Aid, Sierra Club, and Pesticide Action Networksent a letter in support of the farmers in hopes of “connecting the dots between the forces of neoliberalism that stifle farmers, from India to the U.S.” Punjabi farmers in California have also expressed support for the protests.

Meanwhile, on the ground, Delhi police registered a complaint for sedition and later started investigations into a protest toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg. Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist, was arrested along with two others for their role in helping create that toolkit. The activists were in prison, where they risked being exposed to COVID-19, for 10 days before being released on bail on February 23.

The International Monetary Fund’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, is optimistic about the new laws and flippantly remarked, “Every time a reform is put in place, there are transition costs.” One such “cost” was Karanveer Singh, 52, a farmer from Jind, Haryana, who committed suicide recently at the Tikri border, at a major protest site stretching 18 miles long. More than 70 farmers had committed suicide between November and mid-January in protest, including a 65-year-old Sikh priest named Baba Ram Singh, in an attempt to prevent this new “transition” and its “costs.” Overall, 194 farmers have died since the farmer revolution began last November.

Inspired by the American agriculture movement’s tractorcade, which brought thousands of farmers to Washington, D.C., in 1979, Indian farmers convened for a tractor rally on January 26th, India’s Republic Day. That first day, Indian farmers drove more than 120,000 tractors to Delhi and most paraded peacefully on three designated routes along the borders. But history has a way of repeating itself: Just as a few miscreants had incited violence during the tractorcade in Washington, D.C., a group of state-backed agents instigated violence in Delhi’s historic capitol, the Red Fort.

The Indian corporate media has condemned the farmers’ revolution, and called them “terrorists and insurgents.” The Indian government was more than ready to use this excuse to forcefully evict the farmers at the Ghazipur and Chilla borders. But after an emotional plea by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, which exposed government agents in the Red Fort violence on January 30, thousands more swarmed at protests sites overnight.

Since then, millions of people all over India have participated in people’s assemblies—or Panchayats—from western Uttar Pradesh to Punjab and Rajasthan, deciding the next course of action. Daily, hundreds of tractors carrying rations, water, bedding, vegetables, milk, and farm families join the protests from the nearby villages.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers wither in Indian jails without access to trials. The government has also deployed the Intelligence Bureau (India’s version of the FBI) to infiltrate the farmer gatherings and send live updates. Local police at the northern borders have been threatening farmers and their families and intimidating them with legal notices. On the night of January 27, for example, Modi’s Bharitya Janta Party’s “goons” attacked farmers at Ghazipur and Singhu Borders with the security camera turned off and police protection on their side. Journalists have also been beaten and arrested for on-the-ground reporting.

Farming for Food or Dollars