Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 05:00 Hits: 3

J&J Distributing of St. Paul, MN, is recalling multiple products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/jj-distributing-recalls-multiple-products-because-possible-health-risk