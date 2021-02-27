FSIS makes Listeria Recall of 33 pounds of ready to eat meat and chicken

Articles

Saturday, 27 February 2021

J&J Distributing, a St. Paul, Minn., establishment, is recalling approximately 33 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry salads and wrap products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The fully cooked, not shelf stable salads and wraps were produced and packaged on Feb. 23, 2021 and list a “Sell-by” date of Feb. 28, 2021 on the packaging label. The following products are subject to recall:

9-oz. plastic container of “COBB SALAD” on the product label.

10-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Bacon Lettuce Avocado Tomato Wrap” on the label.

10-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Turkey Ranch Club Wrap” on the label.

10-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Chicken Caesar Wrap” on the label.

12-oz. plastic container of “Because life is delicious. tastebuds Southwest Style Chicken Salad” on the label.

12-oz. plastic container of “Southwest Style Chicken Salad” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 38450” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the firm received confirmation from their third-party lab that a product contact surface sample returned positive for Lm.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

