Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 23:00 Hits: 0

The second China-CELAC Forum was held under the joint chairmanship of the Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development of Mexico, Victor Villalobos, and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China, TANG Renjian. Twenty-six Latin American and Caribbean countries were represented by their ministers or vice ministers.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1377572/icode/