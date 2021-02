Articles

Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021

A holistic redesign of the world’s agri-food systems can make outsized contributions to achieving global pledges such as ending hunger by 2030, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said in a keynote lecture at Italy’s historic Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei.

