The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

El Abuelito Cheese recalls all Queso Fresco due to Listeria positive test

Category: Food Hits: 26

See product photos.

El Abuelito Cheese of Paterson, NJ is recalling all Queso Fresco (Fresh, soft cheese) products, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All Queso Fresco products with sell by dates through 032821, have been recalled. The products are sold as El Abuelito Cheese brand, distributed in CT, NJ, PA, NY; Rio Grande Food Products brand, distributed in VA, NC, MD; and Rio Lindo distributed in NC and MD. The products were distributed through Feb 16, 2021 and were available in supermarkets, wholesale, and retails stores.

The following products being recalled were produced at Plant #34-12179 in the following forms

Brand

Product Name

Size

Container Type

UPC Code

El Abuelito Cheese

Queso Fresco Regular

12 oz.

Plastic Container

673130100003

Queso Fresco Promoción

10 oz.

Plastic Container

673130100078

Queso Fresco de Hoja

12 oz.

Plastic Container

673130100065

Queso Fresco

5 Lb.

Vacuum Packed

673130100058

Queso Fresco Guatemala

12 oz.

Plastic Container

673130100027

Rio Grande Food Products, Inc.

Chirilagua Queso de Hacienda

12 oz.

Plastic Container

738529005571

Queso Fresco Campestre con Hoja

14 oz.

Plastic Container

812324031161

Queso Fresco Campestre Artesanal

14 oz.

Plastic Container

738529002518

Queso Fresco con Hoja

14 oz.

Plastic Container

738529004581

Queso Fresco Yorito

12 oz.

Plastic Container

738529005564

Queso Fresco Olancho

14 oz.

Plastic Container

812324031222

Cuajada Fresca Guatemalteca

12 oz.

Plastic Container

738529001276

Cuajada Fresca Hondureña

12 oz.

Plastic Container

738529001269

Cuajada Fresca Salvadoreña

12 oz.

Plastic Container

738529001252

Rio Lindo

Queso Fresco Mexicano

12 oz.

Plastic Container

718122088587

Queso Fresco Hondureño

12 oz.

Plastic Container

718122088591

Queso Fresco Salvadoreño

12 oz.

Plastic Container

718122088607

As of February 11, 2021, the CDC reports seven people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes from four states.

El Abuelito has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and El Abuelito continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

As the FDA stated, about this outbreak investigation, the Connecticut Department of Public Health collected product samples of El Abuelito-brand Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses from a store where a sick person bought cheeses. Sample analysis showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in samples of El Abuelito Queso Fresco sold in 10 oz packages, marked as Lot A027 with an expiration date of 02/26/2021.

Listeria:  Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Listeria outbreaks. The Listeria lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Listeria and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $750 million for clients.  Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.  Our Listeria lawyers have litigated Listeria cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as deli meat, cantaloupe, cheese, celery and milk.

If you or a family member became ill with a Listeria infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Listeria attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-recall/el-abuelito-cheese-recalls-all-queso-fresco-due-to-listeria-positive-test/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version