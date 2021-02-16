Jumpstart Your Heart with a “Daly” Dose of Healthy Foods

Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 16:18 Hits: 10

Every 36 seconds, a person dies from heart disease in the United States. Heart disease is the leading cause of the death in America, and in 2017, Black Americans were 20 percent more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites. Several medical conditions and lifestyle choices contribute to a higher risk of heart disease such as being overweight or obese and having unhealthy diets. As we recognize American Heart Month and celebrate Black History Month, we’re spotlighting Dr. Marie M. Daly’s contribution to improving American health outcomes through nutrition research.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/02/16/jumpstart-your-heart-daly-dose-healthy-foods