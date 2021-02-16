The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Jumpstart Your Heart with a “Daly” Dose of Healthy Foods

Category: Food Hits: 10

Every 36 seconds, a person dies from heart disease in the United States. Heart disease is the leading cause of the death in America, and in 2017, Black Americans were 20 percent more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites. Several medical conditions and lifestyle choices contribute to a higher risk of heart disease such as being overweight or obese and having unhealthy diets. As we recognize American Heart Month and celebrate Black History Month, we’re spotlighting Dr. Marie M. Daly’s contribution to improving American health outcomes through nutrition research.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/02/16/jumpstart-your-heart-daly-dose-healthy-foods

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version