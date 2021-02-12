The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Black History Month - Celebrating Black American Achievements Past and Present

February is Black History Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the hard-fought achievements, sacrifices, and contributions made by Black Americans to every aspect of our country’s diverse cultural heritage, and particularly to the agricultural industry. It’s also a time for us to honor the Black farmers and ranchers of today, who are providing food, fiber, and fuel for the nation.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/02/12/black-history-month-celebrating-black-american-achievements-past-and-present

