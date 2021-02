Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 14:19 Hits: 4

If you’re one of the millions of people who will receive the delicious gift of strawberries on Valentine’s Day, you can thank scientists at USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) as well as your sweetheart.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/02/09/ars-research-boosts-strawberry-production