Published on Monday, 08 February 2021

Ocean Beauty Seafood LLC of Seattle, WA is recalling 8450 packages of Publix brand Parmesan-Crusted Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets, net wt.12oz, frozen, UPC 41415 30245 7, because it may contain undeclared soy due to mis-packaging

