Cyclospora Outbreak linked to Fresh Express brand sickened over 1,000

The CDC, public health, and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to bagged salad mix purchased at ALDI, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, ShopRite, and Walmart stores in 14 states, and produced at Fresh Express’s Streamwood, Illinois production facility.

According to the FDA and the CDC, as of September 23, 2020, a total of 701 people with laboratory-confirmed Cyclospora infections associated with this outbreak were reported from 14 states: Georgia (1), Illinois (211), Iowa (206), Kansas (5), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (4), Minnesota (86), Missouri (57), Nebraska (55), North Dakota (6), Ohio (7), Pennsylvania (2), South Dakota (13), and Wisconsin (47). Exposures were reported in 13 states (IL, IA, KS, MA, MI, MN, MO, NE, ND, OH, PA, SD, WI).[1]

Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2020 to July 24, 2020. Ill people ranged in age from 11 to 92 years with a median age of 57; 51% were female. 38 (5%) people were hospitalized. No deaths were reported in this outbreak.

In Canada, as of November 4, 2020, 370 confirmed cases of Cyclospora illness were reported in the following provinces and territories: British Columbia (1), Ontario (255), Quebec (105), New Brunswick (1), Newfoundland and Labrador (6), and Nunavut (2). Individuals became sick between mid-May and late August 2020. Ten individuals were hospitalized. No deaths were reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 and 83 years of age. The illnesses are distributed equally among men (50%) and women (50%).[2]

Epidemiologic evidence and product traceback indicated that bagged salad mix containing iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage produced by Fresh Express was a likely source of this outbreak. Fresh Express recalled Fresh Express brand and private label brand salad products produced at its Streamwood, IL facility that contained iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and/or carrots on June 27, 2020. The Fresh Express recall included only products containing the ingredients iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and/or carrots, and displaying the Product Code Z178, or a lower number.

On June 20, 2020, Jewel Osco, in cooperation with Fresh Express, voluntarily recalled its 12-ounce bagged Signature Farms Garden Salad sold in its stores in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.

On June 22, 2020, ALDI, in association with Fresh Express, recalled ALDI’s 12-ounce Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad from stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

On the same day, June 22, 2020, Hy-Vee recalled its 12-ounce Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Cyclospora. On June 29, 2020, Hy-Vee recalled an additional 12 salads across its eight-state region. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express—which manufactures the product—announced that the FDA and the CDC expanded its investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States.

On June 25, 2020, Fresh Express recalled 12- and 24-ounce bagged Walmart Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad, sold in Walmart stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

