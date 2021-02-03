Washington, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia and New York linked to mystery E. coli Outbreak

Articles

Category: Food Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 03:22 Hits: 23

5 states, 16 sick with 1 death. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) shows cases are likely related to same food. Previous outbreak with same WGS linked to romaine lettuce, ground beef, and recreational water.

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) are collecting different types of data to identify the food source of a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections.

As of February 1, 2021, a total of 16 people infected with the outbreak strain have been reported from 5 states. This map shows where sick people live.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from December 23, 2020, to January 7, 2021. This chart shows when people got sick. Recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 2 to 4 weeks to link illnesses to an outbreak.

Sick people range in age from 10 to 95 years, with a median age of 31, and 88% are female. Of 12 people with information available, 9 have been hospitalized. Of 11 people with information, 3 developed a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). One death has been reported from Washington.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people to find out what foods they ate in the week before they got sick.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS).

WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

WGS also showed that this outbreak strain has been previously linked to various sources, including romaine lettuce, ground beef, and recreational water. More information is needed to identify the source of this outbreak.

Read more https://www.foodpoisonjournal.com/food-poisoning-information/washington-oklahoma-arkansas-virginia-and-new-york-linked-to-mystery-e-coli-outbreak/