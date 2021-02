Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 14:01 Hits: 6

Every coach has a winning game plan. What’s your plan for your Super Bowl eats? Strategizing now can help prevent foodborne illness in your household and reduce food waste later.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/02/02/your-winning-game-plan-super-bowl-sunday-food