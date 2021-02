Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 20:08 Hits: 1

Authors: GM Watch

FDA fails to demand needed tests, its approval not based on "convincing evidence" as required by law

Read more https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19680-lawsuit-challenges-fda-approval-of-gm-additive-that-makes-impossible-burger-bleed