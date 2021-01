Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Hong Thai Foods Corp. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 220 grams/7.76 ounce packages of Golden Boy Custard Muffin Banana because they may contain undeclared milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume

