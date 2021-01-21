Frito-Lay Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Small Number of Ruffles Original Potato Chips

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021

Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of a small number of 13 1/2 oz. “Party Size” bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction

