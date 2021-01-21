Fine-Tuned Partnerships Rev Up Trail Recovery

Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 16:46 Hits: 4

Each year, severe wildfires ravage forests across the country, damaging ecosystems, infrastructure and recreation facilities, which are often in need of repair before they can be safely reopened. The 2018 Mendocino Complex Fire--one of the worst in California’s history--devastated more than 459,000 acres, including 288,000 acres of the Mendocino National Forest. That damage meant a lot of work to restore what was lost.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/01/21/fine-tuned-partnerships-rev-trail-recovery