Hiland Dairy is announcing a recall of the one-half pint (236 mL) 1% low fat chocolate milk that was produced at its Norman, Oklahoma facility only. Some of the products may contain food-grade sanitizers, which could cause illness if consumed

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/hiland-dairy-announces-recall-hiland-dairy-half-pint-1-low-fat-chocolate-milk-cartons