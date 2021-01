Articles

Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) is USDA’s extramural science-funding agency within USDA’s Research, Education, and Economics mission area. What is NIFA doing to help reduce food loss and waste? This interview features insights from Robert Nowierski, NIFA, National Program Leader for Bio-Based Pest Management.

Read more https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/01/12/nifa-supported-research-innovates-reduce-food-loss-and-waste-interview-robert