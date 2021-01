Articles

Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 09:00 Hits: 2

Small cities and towns and the rural areas they influence –defined as their catchment areas– play an outsized role in the way people pursue their livelihoods, says “Global mapping of urban-rural catchment areas reveals unequal access to services”, a new FAO paper published by PNAS.

Read more http://www.fao.org/news/story/en/item/1367925/icode/