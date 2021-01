Articles

Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, today appealed for an urgent scale-up of Africa’s Great Green Wall initiative to restore degraded land, create jobs and address climate change.

