Out of an abundance of caution, EVR Foods, INC, parent company to Lavva, is issuing a voluntary recall on its 5.3 ounce Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt with expiration date 2/21/21.

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/lavva-voluntarily-recalls-single-lot-blueberry-plant-based-yogurt