Weis Markets Issues Recall for Possible Foreign Matter Contamination in Weis Ice Cream Products

Published on Friday, 08 January 2021

Weis Markets today said it has issued a recall for:• 10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz.), and• 502 bulk containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream (3 gallon)because the products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipme

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/weis-markets-issues-recall-possible-foreign-matter-contamination-weis-ice-cream-products