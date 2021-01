Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 11:40 Hits: 6

Valerie Musser ran a catering business until the pandemic. With her spare time, she prepared lizard-sized meals, got Lenny a petite chef's hat and offered recipes for humans, like blueberry muffins.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/07/954324599/ghostwriter-creates-chef-lenny-cooking-for-humans-for-pet-lizard