Category: Food Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 11:00 Hits: 6

The thermopolium is the first of its kind discovered in the city's ruins. Think New York City street vendor, but with more varied offerings. Researchers found traces of goat, duck, pig and snails.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/29/951026718/archaeologists-in-ancient-city-of-pompeii-dig-up-a-roman-food-counter