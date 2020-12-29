121 Food Organizations to Watch in 2021

Articles

Contributing authors: Amanda Fong, Allison Reser, and Jill Matteson

2020 has been an unprecedented and chaotic year. We have all been forced to pivot, adapt, and do things differently. The same holds true for our food systems.

The COVID-19 global pandemic highlights how vulnerable, inefficient, and unjust our food systems currently are—but we also know that they don’t have to be that way. There are opportunities to rebuild and strengthen our food systems to be resilient, equitable, healthy, and regenerative as well as accessible and affordable for all.

Throughout the year, Food Tank worked to share best practices and stories of hope. We started in January with Food Tank’s “The Wisdom of Indigenous Foodways” Summit with Arizona State University.

In March, we moved our events online and committed to fostering discussions about the impact of COVID-19 on our food system and its people.

Food Tank continues to conduct live interviews almost daily, sometimes twice a day, featuring incredible food experts. We listen to the lessons they are learning from the pandemic and how the future of our food systems will look.

For example, Food Tank spoke to Chef and Co-Owner of Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Dan Barber, about the food system weaknesses that were exposed by the pandemic and how to reimagine a truly resilient future food system, including re-thinking food system models, expanding regional food processors, inspiring kitchen gardening, and preparing for future emergencies.

Food Tank also discussed the importance of having a relationship with both land and food with A-Dae Romero-Briones, Director of Programs of Native Agriculture and Food Systems for First Nations Development Institute, on Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg. She reminded listeners that everyone benefits from the ingenuity and resilience of Indigenous communities.

We also spoke with Maureen Muketha, Founder of Tule Vyema, a Kenyan food security organization teaching women to grow Indigenous crops. Muketha, a nutritionist, spoke to the importance of food education and empowering women and children through the knowledge of nutrition and feeding for health.

To wrap up the year, Food Tank co-hosted “Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork: Setting the Stage for the 2021 U.N. Food Systems Summit,” a virtual summit with the Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition Foundation to foster important conversations in advance of the U.N. Food Systems Summit that will inform how we rebuild our food systems in the months and years ahead.

We anticipate healing on many levels and look forward to working with all of you to better our food systems and nourish our communities.

Here is just a taste of what we have in store for 2021:

Food Tank will release a new book and education curriculum showcasing food system best practices and success stories.

The United Nations will host a 2021 Food Systems Summit.

Food Tank will kick off a 50-State Tour in partnership with 500+ community partners to promote the grassroots food movement, starting in the fall of 2021.

Food Tank will launch an interactive theatrical musical about climate change at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, produced with an Oscar, Grammy, and Tony award-winning creative team.

To welcome 2021, these are the 121 food organizations to watch in the new year. They all deserve greater attention and your support wherever possible.

1. Acta Non Verba (ANV) – U.S.

ANV, founded and led by women of color, is a youth farming project that runs events, camps, after-school programs, and monthly farm days to strengthen young people’s understanding of nutrition, food production, and healthy living in East Oakland. Listen to Food Tank’s podcast with Kelly Carlisle, ANV founder, here.

2. A Growing Culture – International (U.S.)

A Growing Culture works to advance farmers’ autonomy and innovation by reframing how the world views farmers. Read about A Growing Culture’s daylong broadcast celebrating Black voices on Juneteenth.

3. Aboriginal Carbon Foundation (AbCF) – Australia

AbCF educates about and implements carbon farming and agricultural practices that absorb carbon in the soil, leading to prosperity for both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities in Australia.

4. Agricultura Cooperative Network – U.S.

Agriculture Cooperative Network is a community-driven initiative to bring local produce from more than 40 small, local farmers to families who battle diet-related diseases in the South Valley of Albuquerque.

5. Agricultural Justice Project (AJP) / Food Justice Certification – U.S.

AJP provides farms and food businesses with the tools to improve trade practices from farm to retail, especially social justice standards.

6. AgriMax – International (Europe)

AgriMax is a food waste recovery project that converts crop and food processing waste into organic compounds through biorefinery.

7. Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture – U.S.

Through education and partnerships, the Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture promotes sustainable and just food systems in Arizona. Read about the importance of listening to Indigenous communities and watch the Food Tank Summit in Arizona here.

8. Alianza Nacional de Campesinas (ANC) – U.S.

ANC was the first national organization dedicated to empowering women farmworkers in leadership, policymaking, and combating violence against women in the fields. Read about ANC’s call to support women in this Food Tank article.

9. American Farmland Trust – U.S.

American Farmland Trust works to protect farmland from development and promotes environmentally sound farming practices throughout the U.S. Read the interview with John Piotti, President of American Farmland Trust, about how land stewardship will save our soils.

10. Anera – Middle East

Anera works in Palestine, Lebanon, and Jordan to provide education, health, agriculture, emergency, water, and community resources to refugees and vulnerable populations.

11. Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN) – Middle East

APN protects the environment by planting trees, highlighting the importance of small-scale farmers, advocating for food sovereignty, and promoting environmental education in schools.

12. Arava Institute – Israel

The Arava Institute offers cross-cultural environmental education in the Middle East where students learn from the varied life experiences of one another to build a more sustainable future.

13. Barilla Foundation – International (Italy)

The Barilla Foundation connects science, politics, business, and communities globally to find solutions to improve food systems, health, and wellbeing. Watch “Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork” Summit to hear how the Barilla Foundation is working to improve food systems.

14. Black Farmer Fund (BFF) – U.S.

BFF invests in black communities in New York by funding food system entrepreneurs and providing financial and investment education.

15. Black Urban Growers Association (BUGS) – U.S.

BUGS convenes the Black Farmers & Urban Gardeners Conference and community events focused on supporting Black urban and rural farmers. Listen to Karen Washington, co-founder of BUGS, on the Food Tank Podcast.

16. Bread for the City – U.S.

Bread for the City works with low-income families in Washington, D.C., to provide education programs, host farmers’ markets and food pantries, and grow its own produce.

17. California Farmlink – U.S.

California Farmlink trains, supports, and assists farmers of color and beginning and sustainable farmers throughout the state. Chef Helena Sylvester speaks about her experience as an organic farmer in California and her support of the organization here.

18. CARE International – International (Switzerland)

CARE International is a network of members in Africa, Asia, Oceana, Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Latin America that fights poverty by focusing on supporting women and providing emergency relief.

19. Center for Good Food Purchasing – U.S.

The Center for Good Food Purchasing works to promote equitable food systems by providing education, tools, and support to public institutions to help them transform their food purchasing activities. Listen to Food Tank’s conversation with Paula Daniels, Co-Founder of the Center for Good Food Purchasing.

20. Chicago Food Policy Action Council – U.S.

The Chicago Food Policy Action Council co-develops, facilitates, advocates for, and supports the implementation of policies that advance food justice and food sovereignty in Chicago and across the region.

21. City Harvest – U.S.

City Harvest works to end hunger in communities throughout New York City through food rescue, distribution, and education. Hear Jenique Jones, Senior Director of Program Operations at City Harvest, on the Food Tank Podcast discussing COVID-19’s impact on food security.

22. Climate Collaborative – U.S.

The Climate Collaborative is a group of businesses from the natural products industry that work together to reverse climate change.

23. Climate Smart Agriculture Youth Network (CSAYN) – International (Africa)

CSAYN creates awareness of the role of people living with disabilities in sustainable agriculture and emissions reduction with a network of volunteers in Africa, Asia, North America, and Europe.

24. Community for Zero Hunger – International (U.S.)

Community for Zero Hunger identifies solutions to hunger and was launched to respond to the United Nations Zero Hunger Challenge.

25. Cooking Matters – U.S.

Cooking Matters offers educational resources to teach parents and caregivers with limited food budgets to shop for and cook healthy meals. Read Food Tank’s article about Cooking Matters Colorado here.

26. Cooperative Food Empowerment Directive (CoFED) – U.S.

CoFED is an organization led by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) that partners with young folks of color to build food and land co-ops and cultivate leadership skills.

27. Copia – U.S.

Copia is a tech company focused on giving businesses the resources they need to safely donate their excess food, access enhanced tax deductions, and receive powerful data to inform food purchasing decisions. Read a 2017 interview with Komal Ahmad, founder of Copia, here.

28. Crop Trust – International (Germany)

A finalist for the 2020 Food Planet Prize, the Crop Trust funds gene banks that support crop diversity. Read about the Crop Trust’s efforts to conserve the genetics of wild relatives of major food crops here.

29. D.C. Central Kitchen (DCCK) – U.S.

DCCK seeks to solve the issues of hunger and poverty through job creation and training, leading to stronger people and communities. Listen to Food Tank’s conversation with Mike Curtin about how DCCK is combatting hunger and poverty during COVID-19.

30. Dohmen Company Foundation – U.S.

The Dohmen Company Foundation focuses its support on improving equity in health and wellness in the U.S. Watch Kyle Cherek, Vice President of Communications at The Dohmen Company Foundation in the “Resetting the Food System” Summit.

31. Earthjustice -U.S.

Earthjustice is a nonprofit organization using the law to protect wildlands, halt destructive logging and mining, and encourage more sustainable farming policies across the U.S.

32. EAT Foundation – International (Norway)

Author of the EAT-Lancet Report, the EAT Foundation is growing the global food system knowledge base through partnerships and research. Reach more about the EAT Foundation and its report in a Food Tank interview with Fabrice DeClerck, EAT Science Director.

33. Environmental Working Group (EWG) – U.S.

EWG conducts research, advocates for, and educates the public about how to live healthier and more environmentally conscious lives. Read Food Tank’s article about EWG’s report on how agroecology can be a solution to hunger.

34. Fairtrade America – International (U.S.)

Fairtrade America advocates for workers’ rights, gender equity, climate action, and ending poverty by certifying farmers and manufacturers based on economic, social, and environmental standards.

35. Family Agriculture Resource Management Services (F.A.R.M.S.) – U.S.

F.A.R.M.S. is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing small farmland loss to ensure generational wealth in rural low-income communities.

36. Farmworker Justice – U.S.

Farmworker Justice seeks to improve the safety and wellbeing of migrant and seasonal farmworkers. Read Food Tank’s interview with Bruce Goldstein, President of Farmworker Justice.

37. First Nations Development Institute – U.S.

First Nations Development Institute supports initiatives that give Indigenous communities control over their food. Listen to A-dae Romero-Briones, Director of Programs for Native Agriculture and Food Systems, on the Food Tank Podcast.

38. Food & Water Watch – U.S. and Europe

Food & Water Watch is a grassroots effort mobilizing people to reclaim their political power and protect natural resources.

39. U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) – International (Italy)

FAO works to defeat hunger and ensure food security. Watch “Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork” to hear Máximo Torero, Chief Economist, speak to the future of food systems.

40. Food Chain Workers Alliance – U.S.

Food Chain Workers Alliance organizes to improve wages, working conditions, and the wellbeing of food workers throughout the food chain. Listen to Food Tank’s conversation with Co-Directors Suzanne Adely and Sonia Singh on food worker protections during COVID-19.

41. Food Empowerment Project – International (U.S.)

The Food Empowerment Project highlights the importance of consumers’ choices in creating a more just and sustainable food system.

42. Food First: The Institute for Food and Development Policy – U.S.

Food First works to eliminate the injustices that cause hunger, poverty, and environmental degradation through advocacy, research, and education.

43. Food Recovery Network – U.S.

The Food Recovery Network organizes college students to recover food that would otherwise be wasted from their campuses and donate it to people in need, aiming to reduce food waste and hunger in the U.S. Listen to Food Tank’s conversation with Regina Anderson about the organization’s activities during COVID-19.

44. FoodPrint – U.S.

FoodPrint aims to make it easy for consumers to make food choices that will not hurt people or the planet. Read about the 2020 Seasonal Food Guide and an interview with FoodPrint Director Jerusha Klemperer here.

45. Friends of the Earth – International (U.S.)

Friends of the Earth combats climate change through research, collective action, and demanding political and economic change. To learn more, read Food Tank’s article about the Bee-Friendly Retailer Scorecard and read an interview with Dr. Kendra Klein, Senior Staff Scientist at Friends of the Earth.

46. Future Food Network & Institute – International (Italy)

The Future Food Network & Institute works to catalyze more sustainable food systems by training future leaders and innovators and by investigating the role technology plays in our food systems. Listen to Food Tank’s interview with Sara Roversi about the role of technology in our future food systems.

47. Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) – International (Switzerland)

GAIN seeks to end global malnutrition by offering educational programs targeting every step of the food system, particularly in countries with the highest levels of malnutrition. Listen to Lawrence Haddad, Executive Director of GAIN, discuss solutions to global malnutrition on the Food Tank podcast.

48. Global Alliance for the Future of Food – International

The Global Alliance for the Future of Food is a collection of philanthropic organizations working to improve global food systems by developing research and tools, convening experts, and working to bring together local and global perspectives on food system challenges. Hear Executive Director Ruth Richardson’s perspectives at the Food Systems Summit.

49. Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) – International (U.S.)

GFN is an international nonprofit organization uniting and advancing the work of food banks in 44 countries. Read about their 2020 report on school-based feeding programs here, and read Food Tank’s interview with President and CEO Lisa Moon here.

50. Global Forum on Agricultural Research and Innovation (GFAR) – International (Italy)

GFAR researches sustainable agriculture and innovation to help achieve the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. Read Food Tank’s article on how GFAR is working to preserve agricultural heritage.

51. Green Bronx Machine – U.S.

The Green Bronx Machine brings urban agriculture into schools to promote healthy students and healthy schools in the Bronx, New York. Listen to Stephen Ritz, Founder of Green Bronx Machine, discuss food security on the Food Tank Podcast.

52. Grounded Solutions Network – U.S.

Grounded Solutions is an umbrella organization supporting the work of community land trusts across the U.S., which help communities gain access to farms and gardens.

53. GrowNYC – U.S.

GrowNYC empowers New Yorkers to participate in protecting the environment through farmers’ markets, recycling, gardening, and education. Watch an interview with Marcel Van Ooyen, CEO and President of GrowNYC, on Food Talk Live.

54. Grupo Semillas – South America (Colombia)

Grupo Semillas, meaning “Seed Group” in English, disseminates several magazines and conducts research to advocate for land rights, food sovereignty, and biodiversity in Colombia.

55. Harlem Grown – U.S.

Harlem Grown operates small urban farms and inspires youth to live healthy lives through farming and mentorship. Listen to Tony Hillery, Founder and Executive Director of Harlem Grown, on the Food Tank Podcast.

56. HEAL Food Alliance – U.S.

HEAL Food Alliance is a coalition of 55 organizations using their diverse background of skills and roles to transform the food system into a sustainable economic model with community control. Listen to Executive Director Navina Khanna discuss the implications of the 2020 election on food policy on the Food Tank Podcast.

57. Herbicide-Free Campus (HFC) – U.S.

HFC supports student groups who want to eliminate the use of synthetic herbicides on their campuses. Watch the Food Talk Live podcast with Mackenzie Feldman, founder of HFC.

58. Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center – U.S.

Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center develops evidence-based solutions to prevent diet-related diseases and promotes food security in New York City and other urban centers. Watch “The Impact of COVID-19 on Restaurants” discussion, co-hosted by Food Tank and Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center, here.

59. Independent Restaurant Coalition – U.S.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition works to save local restaurants and protect and support their staff from the impacts of COVID-19. Watch Camilla Marcus, a member of the coalition, speak in Food Tank’s conversation about the impact of COVID-19 on restaurants.

60. Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative – U.S.

The Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative provides legal support, policy research, and educational resources to promote food sovereignty, agriculture, and economic development for Indigenous communities across the U.S. Listen to Director Colby Duren discuss food policy on the Food Tank Podcast.

61. International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) – International (Colombia)

CIAT works to develop agricultural and environmental solutions to reduce poverty and hunger throughout the tropics. Read Food Tank’s article about CIAT’s work to make tropical agriculture more sustainable and resilient.

62. International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) – International (U.S),

IFPRI develops policy solutions to combat hunger and poverty in developing countries. Read Food Tank’s article about IFPRI’s new e-book about food insecurity during COVID-19.

63. International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) – International (Italy)

IFAD is an international financial institution that supports rural economies and food systems. IFAD President Gilbert Houngbo spoke at the December 2020 Resetting the Food System Summit.

64. International Rescue Committee (IRC) – U.S.

IRC is a nonprofit organization, and its New Roots program provides newly resettled refugees with opportunities to learn food production skills and grow food in community gardens and urban farms.

65. James Beard Foundation (JBF) – U.S.

JBF is a nonprofit organization supporting a healthy food system through unique dining experiences, scholarships, hands-on learning, and the James Beard Awards. Listen to a discussion of COVID-19’s impact on restaurants with Katherine Miller, Vice President of Impact at the James Beard Foundation, on the Food Tank Live podcast.

66. Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future – International (U.S.)

Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future works with academics, policymakers, and experts to promote a more equitable and resilient food system. Listen to Bob Martin, Program Director of Food System Policy, on Food Tank’s Post-Election Breakfast Panel.

67. Kids Can Make a Difference (KIDS) – U.S.

KIDS encourages students to take action to end poverty in their communities. Learn more about the Hunger Now program from Mary Brownell, KIDS Project Facilitator, in this Food Tank article.

68. Kitchen Table Advisors – U.S.

Kitchen Table Advisors is a BIPOC-founded and owned organization providing small farms with the business tools, resources, and networks needed to build viable businesses.

69. Los Angeles Food Policy Council – U.S.

The Los Angeles Food Policy Council serves a network of more than 400 organizations and agencies working for healthy, sustainable, and fair food. Founder Paula Daniels spoke at Food Tank’s Wisdom of Indigenous Foodways Summit in January 2020.

70. La Via Campesina – International (Indonesia)

La Via Campesina is an international farmers’ organization that coordinates organizations to support small and middle-scale producers, agricultural workers, rural women, and Indigenous communities from Asia, Africa, America, and Europe. Read about the organization’s work here.

71. Leket Israel – Middle East (Israel)

Leket Israel is a food rescue organization in Israel focusing on rescuing healthy, surplus food and delivering it to those in need through partner nonprofit organizations.

72. Mantasa – Indonesia

Mantasa advocates for food sovereignty in Indonesia by researching and reincorporating Indigenous wisdom and native plants. Read about Hayu Dyah, Mantasa’s founder, in this Food Tank article.

73. National Black Food & Justice Alliance (NBFJA) – U.S.

NBFJA is a coalition of Black-led organizations developing Black leadership, organizing Black self-determination, and building institutions for Black food sovereignty & liberation.

74. National Farm to School Network – U.S.

The National Farm to School Network provides information and serves as a networking hub for schools to source their food from local gardens.

75. National Farmers Union (NFU) – U.S.

NFU promotes the welfare of farmers, rural communities, and agricultural production throughout the U.S., and farmers can join NFU to receive benefits and support. Read Food Tank’s article about farmers’ mental health and the results of NFU’s related survey.

76. National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC) – U.S.

NSAC is an alliance of grassroots organizations advocating for federal policy reform regarding the sustainability of agriculture and food systems.

77. National Young Farmers Coalition (NYFC) – U.S.

NYFC develops policies, networks, and resources to help young farmers succeed in agriculture throughout the U.S. Listen to Food Tank’s conversation about young farmers and COVID-19 with Land Access Program Director Holly Rippon-Butler.

78.Native American Agricultural Fund (NAAF) – U.S.

NAAF provides grants to Native farmers and ranchers who promote Native food systems that build upon the wisdom of Native foods and agricultural practices. Read Food Tank’s article about how NAAF is empowering farmers.

79. North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS) – North America

NATIFS educates tribal communities in North America about Indigenous food systems and promotes Native foods and food traditions.

80. Native Seeds/SEARCH – U.S.

Native Seeds/SEARCH works to preserve seed diversity in the Southwestern U.S. to ultimately increase food security.

81. Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) – International (U.S.)

NRDC safeguards people, plants, animals, and natural systems by making strong partnerships across the U.S., Canada, China, India, and Latin America. Read Food Tank’s recent article interviewing Juanita Constible, Senior Advocate at the NRDC, about the impact of climate change on worker health.

82. Newman’s Own Foundation – U.S.

Funded by Newman’s Own product sales profits, the Newman’s Own Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations to improve lives through empowerment, philanthropy, access to food, and nutrition education.

83. Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation – U.S.

The Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation is a nonprofit that awards funds annually to leaders in sustainable agriculture and humane livestock practices in the U.S. Listen to Food Tank moderate a panel discussion about the trade-offs between resilience and efficiency in our food systems, featuring Niman Ranch Pork Company Founder Paul Willis.

84. Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust – U.S.

The Northeast Farmers of Color Land Trust is a BIPOC-centered land trust working to conserve and protect land as well as promote land sovereignty and land reparations for BIPOC communities in the northeastern U.S.

85. Okra Project – U.S.

The Okra Project is a collective that seeks to address the global crisis faced by Black Trans people by bringing home-cooked, healthy, and culturally specific meals and resources to Black Trans people.

86. Organic Seed Alliance (OSA) – U.S.

OSA is a research, education, and advocacy alliance that aims to save, grow, and improve seeds.

87. Oxfam America, International – U.S.

Oxfam works to end poverty by providing grants, advocating for eliminating unjust policies, and providing disaster relief. Listen to Fatema Sumar, Vice President of Global Programs at Oxfam America, discuss COVID-19 on the Food Tank Podcast.

88. People’s Kitchen Collective -U.S.

People’s Kitchen Collective works to educate communities about political issues via food and food storytelling.

89. Planting Justice – U.S.

Planting Justice promotes food sovereignty, economic justice, and community healing by building edible gardens in marginalized communities and providing related job training to formerly incarcerated individuals.

90. Project Drawdown – International (U.S.)

Project Drawdown is an open-source and expert-reviewed resource that policymakers, universities, corporations, and activists around the world can turn to for effective climate solutions. Listen to Founder Paul Hawken talk about climate solutions on the Food Tank Podcast.

91. ReFED – U.S.

ReFED is dedicated to reducing food waste in the U.S. Read Food Tank’s article on how the ReFED’s COVID-19 Food Waste Solutions Fund is helping to reduce food waste during the pandemic.

92. Refresh Working Group – U.S.

The Refresh Working Group explores how technology can contribute to the transformation of our food systems, agriculture, nutrition, and health. Listen to Food Tank’s podcast with the Refresh Working Group discussing the roles of technology in our food systems.

93. Regenerative Organic Alliance – U.S.

The Regenerative Organic Alliance launched a regenerative organic standard and certification process (Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC)) to promote the highest standards for soil health, animal welfare, and farmworker fairness. Read Food Tank’s article about the new ROC standard.

94. Rodale Institute – U.S.

The Rodale Institute promotes organic agricultural practices through research, consumer education, and farmer training. Read Food Tank’s interview with Jeff Moyer about the future of organic agriculture.

95. Sandro Demaio Foundation – Australia

The Sandro Demaio Foundation aims to help Australians improve their health, communities, and environments through food. Watch Dr. Sandro Demaio, the Foundation’s founder, speak during the Resetting the Food System From Farm to Fork Summit.

96. Seeds of Native Health – U.S.

Seeds of Native Health increases access to healthy food and promotes the health of Native Americas by funding the development of curriculum and education programs promoting Indigenous nutrition. Janie Simms Hipp, an advisor to Seeds of Native Health, spoke at the January 2020 The Wisdom of Indigenous Foodways Summit.

97. Slow Food USA and International – International (Italy)

Slow Food USA and International is a grassroots movement with chapters around the globe advocating for quality, sustainable, and affordable food. Read Edie Mukiibi’s, Vice President of Slow Food International, 2017 interview with Food Tank and watch him speak at the December 2020 Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork Summit.

98. Soul Fire Farm – U.S.

Soul Fire Farm is simultaneously a functional farm and a leader in uprooting racism from the food system. Leah Penniman, co-director of Soul Fire Farm, spoke at the December 2020 Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork summit.

99. South Central Farm – U.S.

The South Central Farm Restoration Committee promotes the preservation of green and open space in South Los Angeles, urban farming, public health, and effective participation in the region’s development planning.

100. Southeastern African American Farmers’ Organic Network (SAAFON) – U.S.

SAAFON is a network of Black farmers in the southeastern U.S. who are committed to culturally relevant, ancestrally guided, and ecologically sustainable agricultural-based living.

101. Southern Reparations Loan Fund – U.S.

Southern Reparations Loan Fund provides loans that focus on improving the quality of life for African American, immigrant, and poor white communities in the southern U.S.

102. Square Roots – U.S.

Square Roots produces local, indoor-grown food using a scalable farm-tech platform. Listen to Kimbal Musk, founder of Square Roots, on the Food Tank Podcast.

103. Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture – U.S.

The Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture seeks to protect the planet through innovation and education for farmers. Dan Barber, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Stone Barns, spoke at the December 2020 Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork Summit.

104. Sustainable Food Trust (SFT) – International (England)

SFT aims to make food production more sustainable for people and the planet through collective action, communication, and education. Listen to Food Tank’s podcast with Patrick Holden, Founding Director of the Sustainable Food Trust, discussing sustainable agriculture.

105. Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems (at Arizona State University) – U.S.

The Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems works to develop resilient food systems that are economically and environmentally sustainable through education, research, policy work, and partnerships. Listen to Food Tank’s interview with Dr. Kathleen Merrigan, Director of the Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems, about the future of agriculture in the U.S.

106. Tanka Fund – U.S.

The Tanka Fund is working to restore the buffalo population and promote sustainable buffalo ranching to Indigenous lands in the U.S.

107. The Farmlink Project – U.S.

The Farmlink Project was born in response to COVID-19 when a group of university students came together to repurpose surplus produce to combat food insecurity in the U.S.

108. The Land Institute – U.S.

The Land Institute advocates for soil health and community wellbeing through education and seed breeding.

109. The R.E.A.C.H (Reach Every Available Communal Household) – Africa (Nigeria)

The R.E.A.C.H. helps people who have been impacted by natural disasters or political unrest gain access to food. Read Food Tank’s article to learn about organizations working to address the Nigerian community’s needs during their fight for police reform.

110. Thought for Food – International (U.S.)

Thought for Food hosts a global competition that challenges next-generation entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, corporations, and policymakers to develop creative solutions to create sustainable and inclusive food systems. Read Food Tank’s article about a past team’s creative ideas.

111. Treasure8 – International (U.S)

Treasure8 is a regenerative food tech group working to divert waste out of landfills by making nutrient-rich foods out of upcycled ingredients. Read Food Tank’s article about Treasure8’s new Senior Vice President of Operations, Dr. Matthew Roberts.

112. U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) – International (Kenya)

UNEP sets and champions the global environmental agenda for the U.N. and encourages communities around the world to embrace environmentally sustainable development. Watch Satya Tripathi, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the UNEP New York Office, participate in the Resetting the Food System Summit.

113. U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) – International (Italy)

WFP is the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 for acting to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war. Watch David Beasley, WFP Executive Director, speak at the December 2020 Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork Summit.

114. Upcycled Food Association (UFA) – U.S.

UFA is a nonprofit focused on reducing food waste by growing the upcycled food economy through research, strategy, networking, and policy advocacy. Read Food Tank’s article about UFA’s approach to food upcycling.

115. West and Central African Council for Agricultural Research and Development (CORAF/WECARD) – Africa (Senegal)

CORAF/WECARD seeks to improve food access and nutrition for people in West and Central Africa through increased agricultural production. Listen to Dr. Mariame Maiga, Regional Gender and Social Development Advisor, discuss the gender bias in agriculture on the Food Tank Podcast.

116. WhyHunger – U.S.

WhyHunger seeks to find solutions to hunger, nourish people, and enrich communities. Read Food Tank’s article about WhyHunger’s call for the support of agroecology and peasant-led solutions for our food systems.

117. World Central Kitchen – Central America & Caribbean

The World Central Kitchen responds to emergencies and natural disasters by providing food relief and training to improve food system challenges in Central America and the Caribbean. Listen to Food Tank’s interview with Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen.

118. World Food Program USA – U.S.

World Food Program USA supports the mission of the U.N. World Food Programme, which was recently awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. Listen to Dani’s conversation with Chase Sova, Senior Director of Public Policy and Research of World Food Program USA, here.

119. World Vegetable Center (AVRDC) – Asia (Taiwan)

The World Vegetable Center cultivates partnerships in vegetable science and development to ensure communities have healthy, diverse diets and safe and sustainable value chains. Read Food Tank’s article about how the World Vegetable Center believes vegetables can save our food system.

120. World Wildlife Fund (WWF) – International

WWF is an international nonprofit that helps local communities access cutting-edge conservation science to protect natural resources. Read Food Tank’s article about WWF’s new report exploring plant-based diets.

121. X – U.S.

Google’s innovation incubator, called X, develops big, bold, new ideas that could help to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. Watch the “Resetting the Food System from Farm to Fork” Summit, which features Emily Ma, X’s Food Systems Lead.

