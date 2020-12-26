Herring recalled because of Listeria test

Articles

Category: Food Published on Saturday, 26 December 2020 16:29 Hits: 0

B&I Overseas Trading Inc from Van Nuys, CA is recalling frozen “Veladis herring in oil with Italian spices” because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled ” Veladis herring in oil with Italian spices” were sold at select International retail stores in the State of Washington. All affected product has been removed from sale. There was approximately 400 units sold in the months of November and December of 2020.

The product comes in a 17.64 ounce (500 gram) plastic package and is stamped on top portion of the package with expiration date of 08/08/2021 and is considered as lot number. UPC No.: 4823097903896

