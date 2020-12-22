Support Food Tank in the New Year by Becoming a Member Today

Articles

Before the end of this year, I need you to join Food Tank as a member.

The COVID-19 crisis has widened the cracks in a food system already in need of repair. This is really our time to pivot—to revolutionize the food system, to build more equality and justice, to improve how we grow, harvest, process, distribute, cook, serve, eat, and dispose of food.

We are up for the task, but our work is directly tied to our grassroots members.

We are a 501C3 non-profit and your donation is tax deductible. Also, if you join today you will get a beautiful branded Food Tank cutting board.

Here is our seven-ingredient recipe for change in 2021.

#1. Communicating the Growing Food Movement

In 2021, expect our daily original reporting and published research to continue (365 days a year), along with more than 250 live-cast interviews and constant content across all platforms and major media. We feature stories of hope and success around the world with an army of volunteer journalists. We are also writing an action roadmap book and academic curriculum with Island Press called “Resetting the Food System.”

#2. U.N. Food Systems Summit Dialogues

We recently partnered with the Barilla Foundation on a Summit to set the stage for the U.N. Food Systems Summit. More than 35 speakers joined, including top leadership at four U.N. agencies and the Italian Prime Minister. We had thousands of attendees from more than 50 countries. We’re also planning to convene food business leaders and hosting invite-only dialogues in New York City around the Summit. Globally, we’re holding monthly panel discussions in partnership with IFAD and the Global Alliance for the Future of Food featuring the U.N. Food System Champions.

#3. The Intersection of Food and Technology

Food Tank spearheads the 25-member Refresh Working Group. We’re releasing a policy platform and leading the discussion around the intersection of technological innovation and the U.S. food system through research, storytelling, and collective action. We’re partnering with Chloe Sorvino of Forbes to co-host a week of vibrant interactive virtual panels to debate the role of technology in our food system, as well as hosting an event at the U.S. Capitol featuring policymakers, farmers, and tech companies exploring these issues.

#4. Debuting Our Immersive Off-Broadway Musical on Food Insecurity

Food Tank has partnered with an Oscar, Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning artistic and creative team on an interactive original musical about climate change and food insecurity. It was selected and will be featured in back-to-back prime time shows at the most prestigious theater festival in the world, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland (August 2021). Grammy-nominated U.N. Environment Program Celebrity Ambassador Rocky Dawuni has developed original music for the show.

#5. Fixing Food Business

Food Tank is taking the lead in communicating the best practices in sustainable food business as a critical part of changing the system. We’ve convened the largest peer group of Chief Sustainability Officers and Impact Directors at some of the most successful and cutting-edge food businesses in the world. Our year-round meetings feature incredible guest speakers including New York Times Food Business reporter Kim Severson, President Barack Obama’s Senior Policy Advisor for Nutrition Policy Sam Kass, and many more. We also facilitate best practice sharing, peer networking, and mentoring, and we’re hosting several public events in 2021.

#6. Educating Policymakers

This is critical with the new administration. Food Tank partners with The George Washington University featuring U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree to convene bi-partisan monthly events to educate policymakers on Capitol Hill about food and agricultural issues. These events are already one of the most successful ongoing education series on the Hill with dozens of Congressional offices participating in each event. Returning post-pandemic in 2021, we will expand to the U.S. Senate.

#7. Embarking on a 50-State “Resetting the Food Movement” Event Tour with Top Academic Institution Partners

Starting in Fall 2021, more than 350 live attendees are expected at each tour event. We will cover topic areas including regenerative agriculture, animal agriculture, food loss and food waste, the wisdom of Indigenous foodways, food is medicine (food for health), food justice, the climate crisis, regenerative agriculture, food loss and waste, and many more. Partners include Harvard, Vanderbilt, Duke, Emory, New York University, Spelman College, Tufts University, Ohio State University, and three dozen more colleges and universities in all 50 states. We are also partnering with HBO Senior Producer Stephen Bailey to conduct hundreds of on-the-ground interviews across all 50 states. The tour will take place over three years. More details coming soon!

By joining Food Tank, you will not only be able to attend all events for free but in many cities, I will personally host member-only meet-ups!

We are doing all of this with just a three-person full-time staff…primarily fueled by volunteers, grassroots members, and small donations.

Imagine what we would accomplish if we had the resources to grow.

So, are you in? Let’s build a better food system together!

Join Food Tank right now: foodtank.com/Join.

And thank you for believing in us and caring about the food system!

Let's do this!

