Published on Friday, 18 December 2020

O&H Danish Bakery, Inc. of Racine, WI is recalling 3,173 units of Almond Kringle (1lb 8oz) with batch code 26720 sold in Trader Joe’s retail stores because it may contain undeclared Pecans. People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they cons

Read more http://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/oh-danish-bakery-inc-issues-allergy-alert-potential-undeclared-pecans-almond-kringle