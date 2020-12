Articles

Category: Food Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 10:01 Hits: 6

Instead of banning indoor dining due to COVID-19, Massachusetts is squeezing restaurants with ever-tightening restrictions. Cornwall's Tavern is one of many opting to close for a short while instead.

(Image credit: Tovia Smith/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/12/17/947198836/tis-the-season-to-struggle-for-boston-restaurant-trying-to-survive-the-pandemic