Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 16:03 Hits: 0

For thousandsĀ of years, people have been keeping wild birds. It is often a deeply ingrained part of the culture. An examination of the scientific literature on this topic finds that bird-singing contests currently take place in at least 22 countries using at least 36 species of birds.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211208110311.htm