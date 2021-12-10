The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dinosaurs and amber: A new window to the Cretaceous world from 110 million years ago

New findings of amber in the site of Ariño in Teruel (Spain) have enabled the reconstruction of a swampy paleoenvironment with a rich coastal resin forest from 110 million years ago, from the era of dinosaurs. This place featured conifers and understories of gymnosperms and ferns, and flower plants, where insects, turtles, crocodiles, mammals and dinosaurs such as the species Proa valdearinnoensis and Europelta carbonensis lived.

