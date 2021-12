Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 19:25 Hits: 5

Three in four sepsis survivors experience new-onset memory problems, psychological impairments or physical diagnoses. This also applies to more than half of sepsis survivors under the age of 40 at the time of their discharge from hospital.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211209142534.htm