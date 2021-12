Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 19:25 Hits: 7

Researchers have uncovered a process in the swirling masses of plasma surrounding black holes and neutron stars that can cause previously unexplained emissions of light and heat. These findings can increase basic understanding of fundamental astrophysical processes throughout the universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211209142539.htm